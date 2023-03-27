Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,497,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.76. 2,581,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,600. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

