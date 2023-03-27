Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Reduced by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.76. 8,364,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.