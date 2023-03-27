Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 217,578 shares.The stock last traded at $46.96 and had previously closed at $46.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.