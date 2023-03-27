Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 534,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 179,147 shares.The stock last traded at $38.19 and had previously closed at $38.15.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

