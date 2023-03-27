Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 2,123.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.08).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDR. Credit Suisse Group cut Schroders to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.77) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Activity at Schroders
In related news, insider Deborah Waterhouse purchased 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £20,572.90 ($25,264.52). 43.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Schroders Price Performance
Schroders Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 7,241.38%.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.