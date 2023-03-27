Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 2,123.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.08).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDR. Credit Suisse Group cut Schroders to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.77) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Schroders

In related news, insider Deborah Waterhouse purchased 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £20,572.90 ($25,264.52). 43.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroders Price Performance

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 436.90 ($5.37) on Wednesday. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.17 ($6.77). The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 568.48. The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,506.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 7,241.38%.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

