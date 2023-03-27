Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €17.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

ETR HFG opened at €17.40 ($18.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. HelloFresh has a one year low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a one year high of €46.92 ($50.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.42 and its 200-day moving average is €22.52.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

