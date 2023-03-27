SafeMoon V2 (SFM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $131.52 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

