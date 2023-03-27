Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 1,931.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sabre by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 426,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Sabre Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SABRP stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. Sabre has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Sabre Announces Dividend

About Sabre

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

