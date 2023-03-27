S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 9,690 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,383,898. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

