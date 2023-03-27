S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. 4,436,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,556,856. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

