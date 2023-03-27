S.C. Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $5,227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.00. 14,318 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

