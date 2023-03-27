S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $215.72. 1,063,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,450. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.