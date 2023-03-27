S.C. Financial Services Inc. Purchases 730 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. 101,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

