S.C. Financial Services Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. 594,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,437. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

