Ryan Martins Sells 5,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $863,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $21,326.80.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.