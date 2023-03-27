Ryan Martins Sells 5,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $863,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $21,326.80.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97.
Shares of ETNB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
