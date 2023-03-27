Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $44.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.