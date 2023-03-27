Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $223,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roth Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.05. 582,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $446.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

