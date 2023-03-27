Rohan Palekar Sells 15,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
89bio Stock Up 0.5 %
89bio stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,691. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in 89bio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.