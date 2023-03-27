Rohan Palekar Sells 15,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

89bio Stock Up 0.5 %

89bio stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,691. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in 89bio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

89bio Company Profile

ETNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

