Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Trading Up 7.7 %

Rocky Mountain High Brands stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 23,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness, and skin care.

