ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 287,265 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

ROC Energy Acquisition Price Performance

ROCAR stock remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,871. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.