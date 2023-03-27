Ren 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.82 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $95.20 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Ren

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.