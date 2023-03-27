Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($31.28).

REL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.37) price target on Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.12) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.56) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.75) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.95) on Monday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,064 ($25.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,619 ($32.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,476.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,351.96. The stock has a market cap of £49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,031.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.60), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,847,269.90). 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

