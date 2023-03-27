Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($31.28).

REL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.37) price target on Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.12) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.56) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.75) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Relx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.95) on Monday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,064 ($25.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,619 ($32.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,476.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,351.96. The stock has a market cap of £49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,031.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

Insider Activity at Relx

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.60), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,847,269.90). 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.