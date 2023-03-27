Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $837.71.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

REGN opened at $820.00 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $824.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.