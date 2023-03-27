Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 62.4% in March

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,300 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 4,262,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.70) to GBX 7,800 ($95.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($104.38) to GBX 7,500 ($92.10) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($90.88) to GBX 7,575 ($93.02) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,893.75.

RBGLY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.17. 294,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

