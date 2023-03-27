RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Short Interest Down 64.8% in March

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCF Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RCF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get RCF Acquisition alerts:

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

RCF Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 193,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. RCF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.