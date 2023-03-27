Raymond James Trims Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Target Price to C$2.00

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

QTRHF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

