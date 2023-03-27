Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.25 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $64.25 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.01183459 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009307 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.01508139 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.