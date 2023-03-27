Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of RLGT opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
