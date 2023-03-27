Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.