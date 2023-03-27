QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.56 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of QuickLogic
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
