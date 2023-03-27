Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $236.19. 314,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,388. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.