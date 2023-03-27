Quent Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.44. The stock had a trading volume of 649,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

