Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $94.95. 632,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.