QUASA Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $524.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00198613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,028.90 or 0.99995121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187083 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $270.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

