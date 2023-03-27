QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $270.06 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00199376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,865.67 or 1.00018011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187738 USD and is up 18.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $633.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

