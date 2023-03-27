Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 42121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTRH shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.