Quantstamp Market Cap Achieves $11.49 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $598,068.86 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

