Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $329.16 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00011290 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $329.16 million and $46.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.87 or 0.06331143 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00060726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017723 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,590,357 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

