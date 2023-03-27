PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target Cut to GBX 252

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 252 ($3.10) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PZCUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 216 ($2.65) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Shares of OTC PZCUY remained flat at C$4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. PZ Cussons has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.95.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

