PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. 2,457,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,592. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PVH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.