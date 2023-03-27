Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PRU traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

