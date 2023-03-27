Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Progress Software by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

