Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Critical Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.84%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.38 $3.86 million $1.03 15.93 Cytosorbents $34.69 million 4.12 -$32.81 million ($0.75) -4.36

This table compares Pro-Dex and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 8.64% 16.12% 8.19% Cytosorbents -94.59% -73.94% -46.88%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Cytosorbents on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

