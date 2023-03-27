Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,165,000 shares, an increase of 402.5% from the February 28th total of 3,018,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 528.4 days.

PWCDF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,846. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWCDF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

