PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0025

PotCoin (POT) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $289,490.82 and approximately $423.64 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00331794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,220,090 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

