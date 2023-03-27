Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $113.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PII opened at $107.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.