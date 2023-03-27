Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.63. 398,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,385,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $657.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 779,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.