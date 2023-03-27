Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $61.56 million and $342,190.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00130366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00054103 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,960,979 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

