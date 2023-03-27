Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

