Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 468.7% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pervasip Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PVSP remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,509,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,715. Pervasip has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Pervasip
