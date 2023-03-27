Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 468.7% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PVSP remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,509,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,715. Pervasip has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

