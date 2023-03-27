Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 281,440 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

